YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 11,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

SCHP stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.34. 295,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,144,022. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $64.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.35.

