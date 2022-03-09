YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,465 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $4,689,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 32.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,357,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 330,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $943,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth $8,702,000.

Shares of SRLN stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $44.47. 58,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,055. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.42. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

