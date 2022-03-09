YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, hitting $248.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,243. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.17. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a market capitalization of $93.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 53.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Bank of America began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

