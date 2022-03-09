YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 5.0% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $62,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft stock traded up $10.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

