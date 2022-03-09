YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 404 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $17,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 9,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.3% during the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 10,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.48.

HD traded up $3.44 on Wednesday, reaching $320.18. The company had a trading volume of 79,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,858. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $261.79 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $360.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.53%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

