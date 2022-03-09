YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 43,164 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,164 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 3,804,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,870,000 after acquiring an additional 191,124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 649.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,088,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,036,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,254,000 after purchasing an additional 81,417 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,674,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 246,425 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7,908.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,638,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,446 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $52.17. 122,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,563. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.05 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.068 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

