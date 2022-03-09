YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.14.

In related news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,471 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.41. 33,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $263.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

