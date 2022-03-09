Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Capitalization Reaches $4.16 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.16 million and $140,743.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00042491 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,698.73 or 0.06461155 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,780.27 or 1.00027962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00041624 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

