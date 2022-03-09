Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blink Charging.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BLNK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,185. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 3.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 527.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 309,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter worth $5,181,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,031,000 after acquiring an additional 382,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 692.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 77,406 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 495.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 50,841 shares during the period. 33.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blink Charging (Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blink Charging (BLNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.