Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $2.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
BAK traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 661,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $26.93.
About Braskem (Get Rating)
Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Braskem (BAK)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.