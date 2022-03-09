Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Post $2.51 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.50. Braskem reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 543.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $9.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $10.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Braskem.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC raised Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Santander reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Braskem by 311.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Braskem by 115.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Braskem in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

BAK traded up $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $18.37. 661,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.76. Braskem has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $26.93.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

