Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $37.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $38.10 million. BTRS reported sales of $33.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $166.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.77 million to $168.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $202.48 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.82.

BTRS stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $972.40 million, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.38. BTRS has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth $144,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in BTRS in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the third quarter valued at about $144,000. 73.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

