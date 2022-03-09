Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.16 Million

Brokerages predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) will report sales of $72.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.30 million and the highest is $77.30 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $9.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 640.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.67 million. The company’s revenue was up 935.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS.

FUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $52.16 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.98. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

