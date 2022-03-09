Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. ChampionX posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 742,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after purchasing an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,095,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,760,000 after purchasing an additional 946,759 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 455,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

CHX stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.49. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

