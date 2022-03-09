Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $768.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $768.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $745.90 million and the highest is $787.70 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $625.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLM. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after acquiring an additional 104,451 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after buying an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,550,000 after buying an additional 29,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after acquiring an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLM opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. Columbia Sportswear has a fifty-two week low of $83.61 and a fifty-two week high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

