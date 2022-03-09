Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $793.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to report sales of $793.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $803.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $784.00 million. Crane reported sales of $833.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $99.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Crane has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 6.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,285,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crane by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Crane by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

