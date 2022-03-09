Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

GXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GXO traded up $3.58 on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 948,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,468. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

