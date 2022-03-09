Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jumia Technologies.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Jumia Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 432.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Jumia Technologies by 1,979.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.39. 2,569,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,227. Jumia Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.