Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 8,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.
About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)
Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.