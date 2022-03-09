Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 8,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,995. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $39.48.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (Get Rating)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.