Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.19 Billion

Brokerages predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.15 billion to $7.22 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $29.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.87 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

UNFI opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

