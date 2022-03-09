Zacks: Analysts Expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.24. Barings BDC reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 57.40% and a return on equity of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,132,000 after purchasing an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 5.6% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after buying an additional 89,591 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,132,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 18,250 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 181,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBDC opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.96. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $495.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.31%.

About Barings BDC (Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments.

