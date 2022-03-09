Zacks: Analysts Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Post $0.52 EPS

Brokerages expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to announce $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.55. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 125.13% and a net margin of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.99. Bath & Body Works has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $82.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

