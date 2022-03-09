Zacks: Analysts Expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the lowest is $1.39 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $5.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $6.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.60 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FRC shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.80.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $156.48 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares in the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

