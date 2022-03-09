Zacks: Analysts Expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) to Announce -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Olink Holding AB (publ) reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%.

OLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Shares of NASDAQ OLK traded up $1.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The company had a trading volume of 629 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,425. Olink Holding AB has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a PE ratio of -26.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 54,641 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 24.5% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 362,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 14.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 341,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 70.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

