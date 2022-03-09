Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.

ONCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ ONCY traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,564. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.86. The firm has a market cap of $92.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

