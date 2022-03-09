Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s earnings. Oncolytics Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncolytics Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Oncolytics Biotech.
ONCY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oncolytics Biotech from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 812.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 461.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 95,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 78,347 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 79.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.