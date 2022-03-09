Zacks: Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Option Care Health reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $927.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ:OPCH traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.63. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $141,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth about $42,794,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

