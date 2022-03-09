Zacks: Analysts Expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the lowest is ($0.05). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROVR. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rover Group during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Rover Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Rover Group has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $15.59.

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

