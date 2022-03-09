Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Announce $2.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.57. Saia reported earnings of $1.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $12.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.83 to $12.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $14.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.00.

Shares of SAIA traded up $14.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $187.02 and a fifty-two week high of $365.50.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

