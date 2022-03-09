Zacks: Analysts Expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target Hospitality.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.70.
NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $450.12 million, a PE ratio of -24.55, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
