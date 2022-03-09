Zacks: Analysts Expect Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.36 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $4.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year sales of $19.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.84 billion to $20.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.88.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,997,279,000 after purchasing an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,397,000 after purchasing an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $147.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.49%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

