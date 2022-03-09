Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Brunswick’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year sales of $6.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.75 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BC shares. Citigroup began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Brunswick stock opened at $86.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $79.55 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $751,941.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,053,000 after purchasing an additional 51,499 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 26.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 863,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,033,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.