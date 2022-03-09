Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.13. Livent posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on LTHM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of LTHM stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.07. 2,627,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,468. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,153.50, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. Livent has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Livent by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Livent by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.