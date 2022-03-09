Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Loop Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.21). Loop Industries reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Loop Industries will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Loop Industries.

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04).

Several analysts have recently commented on LOOP shares. Raymond James set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Loop Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of LOOP stock opened at $7.43 on Wednesday. Loop Industries has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,548,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,270,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loop Industries by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 32,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

