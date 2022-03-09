Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

PK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 169,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,179,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,711. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

