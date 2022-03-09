Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
SONM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 532,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15.
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.
