Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings. Sonim Technologies posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.90) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sonim Technologies.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 1,365,264 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 322.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 100,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

SONM stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. The stock had a trading volume of 532,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. Sonim Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.15.

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

