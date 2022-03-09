Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL – Get Rating) to report ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for uCloudlink Group’s earnings. uCloudlink Group posted earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that uCloudlink Group will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for uCloudlink Group.

UCL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 15,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,023. uCloudlink Group has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 3.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UCL. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group in the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in uCloudlink Group by 81.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in uCloudlink Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

