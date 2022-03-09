Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $425.07 Million

Brokerages expect Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) to report sales of $425.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $416.10 million. Wintrust Financial reported sales of $448.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 58,796 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 114,393 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC stock opened at $89.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

