Zacks: Brokerages Expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) to Announce -$0.30 EPS

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for IVERIC bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). IVERIC bio posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that IVERIC bio will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IVERIC bio.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

ISEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $86,022.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after acquiring an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ISEE stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,598. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05.

About IVERIC bio (Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

