Zacks: Brokerages Expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LiveRamp’s earnings. LiveRamp reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveRamp will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LiveRamp.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 6.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LiveRamp from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.88.

Shares of NYSE RAMP traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.18. The company had a trading volume of 398,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,032. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.16.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Diego Panama sold 4,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $188,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. FMR LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 16.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in LiveRamp by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

