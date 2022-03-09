Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Rating) will report ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRBO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRBO stock opened at $0.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day moving average is $1.98. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The company has a market cap of $19.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.47.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

