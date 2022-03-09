ZB Token 24-Hour Volume Tops $816,104.00 (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 9th. ZB Token has a total market cap of $73.85 million and approximately $816,104.00 worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ZB Token coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZB Token

ZB Token (ZB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

