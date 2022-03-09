ZClassic Trading Down 24% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0734 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $681,207.93 and $473.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.13 or 0.00330317 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00097286 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004884 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.