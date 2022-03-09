Zeepin Market Capitalization Tops $280,929.22 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $280,929.22 and approximately $25,644.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042745 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.79 or 0.06505272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,491.37 or 1.00468477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00041390 BTC.

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

