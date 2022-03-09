ZelaaPayAE Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,672.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, ZelaaPayAE has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZelaaPayAE has a total market cap of $80,317.96 and $95,672.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008523 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008017 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 282.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZPAE is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official website is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

