Zenvia (ZENV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ZENV opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. Zenvia has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $20.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Zenvia in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Zenvia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Zenvia during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Zenvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zenvia from $30.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

