ZEON Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $90,053.00 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. ZEON has a market cap of $28.86 million and approximately $90,053.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 28% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00033537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.93 or 0.00102461 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

