Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 4,123,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,399,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £71.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.
