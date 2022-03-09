Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.68 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 4,123,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 6,399,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of £71.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.00.

Get Zephyr Energy alerts:

About Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zephyr Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zephyr Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.