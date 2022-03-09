ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,969 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $6,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,918.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 201,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,312,000 after buying an additional 191,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,581,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,466,000 after buying an additional 998,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 241.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,423,000 after buying an additional 547,950 shares during the period. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,408,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 518,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $26,458,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $905,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,731,538 shares of company stock worth $155,796,305. 24.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 178.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.86 and a 1 year high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $222.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

