ZTO Express (Cayman) (ZTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ZTO opened at $25.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $34.82.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $814,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.