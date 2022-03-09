Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $465.12

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $465.12 and traded as low as $419.50. Zurich Insurance Group shares last traded at $429.95, with a volume of 171 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zurich Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $465.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.