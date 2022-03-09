ZUSD (ZUSD) Price Hits $1.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $28,712.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.57 or 0.06435227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.35 or 1.00038285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041117 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

